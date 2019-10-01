Robson Ranch heads to the MIM!

Nicole McCracken

The Musical Instrument Museum, (MIM) in Scottsdale has galleries made up of instruments from all over the world; instruments by different artists, and even an Experience Gallery, which provides for a hands-on music making experience. On Aug 28, 44 homeowners visited the MIM. They had a wonderful time learning about various instruments and artists. Homeowners were even able to enjoy a small, three-song concert played on the giant orchestrion in the mechanical garden.

Ticket sales for our next bus trip to the Titan Missile Museum in October are well under way. We have plenty of fun bus trips in the works for 2020. I hope you will join us on one soon.