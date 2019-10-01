Robson Ranch Arts and Crafts Fall Show and Sale – Save the date

Rebecca McKinney

On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Robson Ranch Arts and Crafts Fall Show and Sale will be held in the beautiful Hermosa Ballroom.

The finest artists and crafters from Robson Ranch will have their work on display for purchase. We will have a variety of must have homemade gems ranging from stained glass, gourds, pottery, fused glass, jewelry, paintings, soaps and candles, sewing and quilting, woodcrafter treasures, and much more! This is a great opportunity to find one of a kind gifts for yourself and friends. The long awaited 2019 Material Girls Raffle Quilt drawing will also be held during the show at 1:45 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased up to 1:30 p.m. the day of the sale. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information about attending, purchasing raffle tickets or participating as a resident vendor please contact Sharon White at Sharon.white4249@gmail.com or Rebecca McKinney at rsm201193@gmail.com.