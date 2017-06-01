Robson Challenge – so close!

Russ Stocek

On April 19 the Robson Communities of Quail Creek, PebbleCreek, Robson Ranch and SaddleBrooke Ranch met here at Robson Ranch for the Robson Challenge Golf Tournament. It is a golf tournament that 15 players and the golf pro from each of the communities compete for the Robson Challenge Trophy. This year after a fun round of golf, Quail Creek won the trophy with 903 points with Robson Ranch a close second with 907 points. We thought that we had a great chance this year of winning it for the first time but ended up a little short. If only…

We did have winners with Larry Mansfield winning first place in the first flight, along with Nike Pike taking second and Jim Baxter taking third place. In the second flight Bob Wilson took third place. Eldon Lee won the first place in flight three. For flight four, Russ Stocek won fourth place losing in a tie breaker for third. Roy Johnson lost first place in a tie breaker but won second place in flight five as well as Mike Hart taking fourth place in another tie breaker. John Punzo won fourth place in the sixth flight after losing a tie breaker for second place.