The power of a simple gift

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse Ministry, sends shoeboxes packed with toys and hygiene items to needy children around the world. Many receiving the shoebox have never before received a gift. It is a tangible way to share God’s love with children who have little.

Robson Ranch community neighbors, in conjunction with Rock Springs Church, gathered together in the Laredo Room for a shoebox packing party. Laughter and joy filled the room as neighbors stuffed the boxes with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, socks, shoes and candy.

Thanks to the generosity of Robson community members and Rock Springs Church, over 700 boxes were packed this year.

A special thanks to Dr. Jones at Promenade Smiles for once again donating a generous supply of toothbrushes. Thanks to Kathy Foran for securing these for the project. Also thank you to Steve Bishop for securing 300 bars of soap donated by the Chandler Hilton.

Thank you to the set-up, box building and clean-up crews: Debbie Hatcher, Dee Lee, Betty Sparks, Sandy Fried, Eldon Lee, Steve Bishop, David Hatcher, Dard Price, Richard Helton, Dave and Bev Douglas.

Thank you to all who participated, gave generously and packed boxes. Many needy children will be touched by these boxes of joy.

If you would like to learn more about this worthwhile ministry or participate, please contact Dave or Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.