Pottery/Ceramics Club Orientation Classes Resume

Carol Breen, Pottery/Ceramics Club Reporter

Orientation classes, with instructor Kathy Foran, have resumed! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes are limited to three participants. Each student is required to wear a mask, will be assigned their own 6’ table and receive individual supplies. Orientation is a series of three sessions with one session per week. Classes for March are already filled with a waiting list for April. For further information or to add your name to the waiting list, email Kathy at [email protected]