March 2021, Clubs & Classes

Pottery/Ceramics Club Orientation Classes Resume

Warren Jensen, Diane Oster, Eeda Clow; Class 1: free formed their vase; Class 2: after firing in the kiln, the vase was cleaned and rough spots were sanded.

Warren Jensen, Diane Oster, Eeda Clow; Class 1: free formed their vase; Class 2: after firing in the kiln, the vase was cleaned and rough spots were sanded.

Finished product

Finished product

Class 3: Diane selected a glaze and is painting prior to final firing.

Class 3: Diane selected a glaze and is painting prior to final firing.

Carol Breen, Pottery/Ceramics Club Reporter

Orientation classes, with instructor Kathy Foran, have resumed! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes are limited to three participants. Each student is required to wear a mask, will be assigned their own 6’ table and receive individual supplies. Orientation is a series of three sessions with one session per week. Classes for March are already filled with a waiting list for April. For further information or to add your name to the waiting list, email Kathy at [email protected]