Papercrafters Create Cards for Hospital Staff

Jaine Toth

The Robson Papercrafting Club is currently creating 240 cards of appreciation for Banner Hospital staff in Casa Grande who work directly with COVID-19 patients. We wish to acknowledge their challenges and express our gratitude for all their efforts under such trying conditions.

Coming up in 2021, we will offer a class or workshop each month. In January we made “shaker” cards. Little windows were created in which tiny paper hearts were inserted that can be shaken by the card holder. On Feb. 18, Georgia Brosnihan will teach participants how to use heat embossing to create a raised effect on the card.

New members are always welcome. For information, contact Pat Serveiss at pserveiss@gmail.com or 719-661-1582 or Debra Fosnight at dmfosnight@gmail.com or 480-518-7864.