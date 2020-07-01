Paper Crafting Six Feet Apart

Pam Costner

The Papercrafters were so happy to have the Creative Arts Center back, available to let their creative juices flow and have the ability to be socially safe. Thursdays from 12:30 to 5 p.m. is the scheduled open work time for the Papercrafters. With the summer heat, it is a great way to stay cool and enjoy some social time while making cards or scrapbook pages. Drop in and see what we are all about; bring your mask! For more information, contact Pam Costner at 206-406-7516 or allenpamc2@gmail.com.