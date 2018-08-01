Paint, Roll, Print, Repeat

Nancy Friedman

Artists JoAnn Bunyea and Kathy Arend, both members of the Fine Arts Guild, introduced Monoprinting to members and RR neighbors. Monoprinting has a matrix that can be reused, but not to produce an identical result. The matrix which may be lines and textures persist from print to print, but variations are confined to those resulting from how the matrix (in the case of this class a thin Styrofoam which members engraved) is inked prior to each print. Monoprints may include collage, hand-painted additions and a form of tracing. This form of tracing can be described as a thick layer of paint or ink being laid down on a table or Gelli pad, on which a design or picture is drawn. Card stock or paper is then placed on top to transfer the ink onto the cardstock or paper. Monoprints can also be made by altering the type, color and pressure of the ink used to create different prints.

JoAnn and Kathy presented numerous alternatives for our printing pleasure. In fact, there were so many options presented one didn’t know where to start or when to stop. All participants enjoyed making prints on cards and card stock. Some used the collage method and hand-painted additions to accent their monoprints. Kathy also taught the class how to frame our creations for display.

At the time of writing this article, there were still a few seats open for the Rock Painting class which will be presented on September 19, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. If you are interested in this class or the Fine Arts Guild in general, please contact one of the Fine Arts Guild’s officers: Jillian Moon, Janet Buckingham, Nancy Friedman or Bob Smith.