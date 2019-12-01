Operation Christmas Child: The power of a simple gift

Robson Ranch Community, in conjunction with Rock Springs Church, gathered together in the Hermosa Ballroom for the annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox packing party. The room was filled with laughter and joy as over 150 volunteers filled shoeboxes.

Thanks to the generous support of the Robson Community 2,800 boxes were filled. The boxes will be transferred to a Processing Center in Fullerton, California and will be sent around the globe to the waiting hands of children.

Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes packed with toys, balls, dolls, stuffed animals, school supplies, and hygiene items to needy children around the world.

Many children receiving these shoeboxes have never before received a gift. It is a tangible way to let a child know God loves them and they are not forgotten.

A huge thank you to the army of volunteers who worked tirelessly to build boxes, transferred the items, set up the ballroom and carton and load boxes. Thank you to all who gave generously with funds and items for the boxes, as well as the funds for shipping. Thank you to all who packed boxes. Your contribution of time will have a lasting impact on a child in need. Many children will be touched by your generous gifts.

If you would like to learn more about this worldwide ministry and or how to participate throughout the year, please contact Dave and Bev Douglas 520-876- 4363.