Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes

Dave Douglas

Attention all you Shoebox Shoppers: we are gearing up for another great year of Operation Christmas Child shoebox packing. Due to the circumstances happening in our world, things may look a bit different this year. We will not let that stop us from packing and sending boxes to needy children around the world. This year more than ever children need to know they are loved and not forgotten.

Summer is a great time to look for those special gifts to include in shoeboxes. We are in need of gifts for children ages 2-14. The gifts must be new and able to fit in a shoebox.

Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide ministry that distributes shoebox gifts to children in need all over the world. In 2019, we packed and sent over 3,000 shoebox gifts.

We are grateful for the generous support of the Robson Community. Lynn and Steve Bishop have spent their stay at home time preparing over 3,000 hygiene packs. Reene Klleinjan has sewn over 900 pencil bags, aprons and headbands. Thank you to Dard and Terry Price and Nancy Stogsdill for packaging toys.

Thank you to you all who have sewn or crocheted baby doll blankets.

We look forward to seeing what other wonderful gifts are being created for boxes.

In your travels this summer please be on the lookout for school supplies, toys, toothbrushes, and combs.

If you would like more information about how you might contribute or become involved please contact Dave or Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.