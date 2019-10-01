Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party

Mark your calendars, and save the date. The annual Shoebox Packing Party will be held Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom.

We can use all the helping hands we can get to pack boxes for children in need around the world. Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, sending loving gifts to needy children, many of which have never received a gift.

Our local Robson Ranch residents not only volunteer to fill the shoeboxes but many have become Shoebox Shoppers looking throughout the year for gifts and deals on items to include in the boxes that will be packed. Just imagine the joy on a child’s face when they open a shoebox that has been packed just for them. Shoeboxes are packed for boys and girls ages 2-14. Last year through the generous support of our Robson neighbors, and more than 2,300 boxes were packed and sent. Most of our boxes were distributed to the waiting hands of children in the Philippines.

We need shopper and volunteers for the following:

Shoppers: Look for items to include in shoeboxes; toys, games, balls with pumps, sewing kits, fishing kits, color books, cars, dolls, etc. Please no food, liquid, glass, war-related, or used items.

Whatever small items you find are greatly appreciated.

Volunteers shoebox packers: Our annual packing party will be Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. We need many volunteers to fill boxes, label, and master pack the boxes to be shipped to our regional drop off.

Fill your own box: We encourage you to fill your own individual box or boxes to add to the number of boxes we will be shipping. Boxes are available for pick-up at the Douglas home.

Monetary: If you are unable to physically assist, we welcome cash donations to help ship the boxes. Each box cost $9 to ship. Last year through the generous support of Robson neighbors and Rock Springs Church we shipped more than 2,000 boxes.

For more information on how you can be a part of Operation Christmas, as noted above, please contact Dave and Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363 or kiteflyerman@gmail.com.

Blessings to all our current volunteers and shoppers and a warm thank you to all!

We look forward to seeing new faces on our packing day.