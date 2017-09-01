Operation Christmas Child – see how you can help

Operation Christmas Child is a world-wide annual event, a division of Samaritan’s Purse headed by Franklin Graham and supported through our local Robson Ranch Rock Springs Church. Each year thousands of volunteers gather items to fill Christmas Shoe Boxes for overseas children who have “NOTHING.”

Our local Robson Ranch residents not only volunteer to fill these boxes in early November but also many of our volunteers spend their time and money scouring discount stores for bargains to purchase and donate: small stuffed animals, school supplies, toys, shoes, socks, toiletries, etc., any and everything kids from infants through teens could use.

Just imagine seeing the look on these children’s faces when they open their very own Christmas Shoe Box filled with all sorts of fun and useful items. Many have never experienced opening a Christmas gift, and most of the items are things they have never had in their life!

We need shoppers and packing volunteers for the following:

Shoppers: as you are browsing the aisles of Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Dollar Tree, etc., please keep your eyes open for bargains that you would be willing to purchase and donate to fill our Christmas Shoe Boxes. Tops on the list are stuffed animals (small), washcloths, soap and combs, back to school supplies, leftover holiday/summer toys, socks, flip-flops. Whatever small items you can find are greatly appreciated. Please, no liquids or food items.

Volunteers: Shoe Box packers. Our annual packing event will be held November 2 in the Hermosa Ballroom here at Robson Ranch from 2:00-4:00 p.m. We need as many volunteers to assist in folding boxes, packing the donations and preparing the boxes for shipment to the regional holding center.

Fill your own box: you can also add to the number of boxes we send to these needy children around the world. Boxes will be available to pick up on four Sundays: October 22, 29, November 5 and 12 at Rock Springs Church or by contacting Bev and Dave Douglass as noted below.

Monetary: if you cannot physically assist, we welcome a cash donation to help ship all these filled boxes. Last year we sent over 700 boxes, which cost nearly $5,000 to ship. This year we anticipate that we will stuff nearly 1,000 boxes here at Robson Ranch, which will cost at least $9,000 (shipping costs have increased), so any and all donations help.

For more information as to how you can help as noted abov, please contact: Dave and Bev Douglass at kiteflyerman@gmail.com.

Blessings to all our current volunteers and shoppers, and a warm thank you to all!

We look forward to seeing new faces on our packing day!