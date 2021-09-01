Operation Christmas Child Packing Party November 11 and 12

Dave and Bev Douglas

Once again, Robson Ranch, along with Rock Springs Church, will be participating in Operation Christmas Child’s world-wide packing of shoeboxes.

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) provides shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children all over the world who have never received a gift. OCC is a division of Samaritan’s Purse, headed by Franklin Graham. Last year more than 11 million boxes were filled and distributed throughout the world.

In 2020, Robson volunteers lovingly packed more than 2,800 boxes that found their way to the waiting hands of children in Peru.

This year our goal is to pack 3,000 boxes. Each box that is lovingly packed by you is sent to the child just as it is when you close the lid.

Just imagine seeing the look on the children’s faces when they open their very own Christmas shoebox filled with toys and useful items. Most of the items in the boxes are things they have never had in their lives.

There are several ways to be a part of this important charity:

Volunteer

Shoebox packers: The annual packing party will be held Nov. 11 and 12 in the Hermosa Ballroom here at Robson Ranch from 1 to 5 p.m. We also need volunteers to fold boxes.

Shop

Please consider shopping for items to fill the shoeboxes; we need fun gifts for boys and girls ages two to 14. (School supplies, hair items, socks, tee shirts, balls, cars, dolls, etc.) New items only. Please no food, candy, toothpaste, liquids, glass, or military items.

Fill Your Own Box

You can also add to the total of boxes we send by packing your own boxes to send to needy children.

Some of your Robson Ranch (RR) neighbors are getting creative in their themed boxes. RR men pack toolboxes for their recipients and some RR women are packing sewing themed boxes for the older girls. One very sweet box last year was a puppy theme, packed in loving memory by an owner missing their little friend.

Boxes are available for pick up from Dave and Bev Douglas at 520-876-4363.

Give Generously

We welcome cash donations to help cover the cost of shipping these boxes around the world.

Each box costs $9 in shipping. Last year through your generous support and faithful giving, all of the shipping costs were covered.

For more information, contact Dave and Bev Douglas at [email protected] or 520-876-4363.

We look forward to seeing new faces on packing day!