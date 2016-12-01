The 2016-2017 RRLGA season is off to a great start! On Tuesday, October 18, 21 members participated in our opening day event, All Par 3’s. With cart path only, every hole on the course was a par 3. With a three-week hiatus from golf it was a great way to get back into the swing. Winners were:

Flight One: 1st Place, Bobbie Johnson; 2nd Place, Fran Fowler; 3rd Place, Terry Rattey; 4th Place, Susan Worner

Second Flight: 1st Place, Mary Pryor; 2nd Place, Betty Kumbera; 3rd Place, Dee Lee

Third Flight: 1st Place, Judy Brozek; 2nd Place, Teresa Baxter; 3rd Place, Barb Gayer; 4th Place, Patti Baumann

If you are interested in joining the RRLGA contact our membership chair, Teresa Baxter, at tbaxter700@gmail.com.

It was a great day, and RRLGA is off to a great year!