News from the Material Girls

Marie Stuersel

For those of you who didn’t know, Material Girls has an Embroidery Club that meets the first and third Friday every month from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., joining the regular open sewing time. Members with machine embroidery attachments for their sewing machines get together and work on individual and group projects, sharing ideas and knowledge gained from experience and classes. A fine example of machine embroidery is the 2019 Southwestern raffle quilt displayed in the sewing studio at the Creative Arts Center where raffle tickets can be purchased for the November drawing. If you think you might want to join the group, just see what is being created or decide if a sewing machine that also does embroidery is something you’re interested in purchasing, stop by and visit.

Sewing and quilting for charity and personal use happens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information stop by the studio or contact one of the following members: Donna Payne 815-488-6861, Robin Tisinger 520-423-2623 or Patty Folly 503-804-6260.