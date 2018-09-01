News from the Fitness Center

I hope that you are all enjoying your summer. Before long it will be fall again and time to revamp your fitness routine. With this in mind I have listed three tips to help make your fitness journey successful!

1. Start doing something for exercise every day. Just make sure you like it. Keep in mind this does not mean you should push yourself to the point of feeling pain every day. You do, however, want to do some type of moderate physical activity daily. Take a brisk morning walk or go to the gym and use the cardio and weight training equipment. Be sure to stay hydrated, stretch and eat foods that contain a good amount of protein after each workout. Protein will help keep you building muscle, not fat.

2. Keep track of calories and food intake per day. Track your foods for a minimum of one week; be honest about what you write down. You may be surprised to find you are eating and or drinking more than you thought or it may be that you are not eating enough calories. Aim for a minimum of 1200 calories per day of healthy foods.

3. Sleep! Sleep plays an important role in your physical health. Ongoing sleep deficiency has been linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, cardiovascular disease and other serious medical conditions. Lack of sleep over time has been associated with a shortened lifespan.

If you have questions about the fitness center or programs that we have, please contact Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness and Wellness at Lois.Moncel@robson.com.