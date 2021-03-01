New to Line Dancing? No Problem!

Paul Gayer

The new year means the offering of a new line dancing class. Line dancing is one of the most fun dances out there because you can do it anywhere, and best of all, you don’t need a partner.

In January, CJ and Kathy started a new Absolute Beginning line dance class. Absolute Beginning is geared to those of you who have never line danced or haven’t in a long time. In this class, the instructors teach the basic terminology of the dance steps one step at a time. Once you learn basic steps like the grapevine, the difference between a step and a touch, and learning to do shuffles, you can begin to execute simple, beginner-level dances and begin to memorize patterns. The focus is on the fun with slow, patient instruction.

Classes are taught in the overflow parking lot just outside the Ranch House Grille and the Hermosa Ballroom every week on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. The best news is that all classes are free of charge! For additional information, contact CJ Azaria at [email protected] or Kathy Devlin at [email protected]