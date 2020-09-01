Nicole McCracken, CAASP, Administrative Assistant

Last month we conducted our first monthly New Homeowner Orientation via Zoom. We have 30 or so new, and a few veteran homeowners join us for an informative chat and introduction session.

These meetings are normally held the 1st Tuesday of the month in the Ranch House, but due to no meetings being held, we had to get creative. When new homeowners close on their home, it’s a long day of meetings, signings, and information to go over. With that in mind, we make the initial meeting with the HOA short and sweet. The purpose of the monthly meeting is to invite all new homeowners back for a meeting to go over the FAQ of the HOA with a fresh mind. Homeowners often have had time to settle in their new homes and come equipped to take notes and ask questions.

Due to the success of this meeting via Zoom, we are going to continue to hold these meetings via Zoom the 1st Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. If you are a new homeowner and would like to attend or are a current homeowner who would like a refresher course, please email me at nicole.mccracken@robson.com for the registration link.

We hope you join us for one soon.