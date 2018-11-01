Needle Crafters’ summer projects

Diana Oleson

Our Needle Crafters completed many items during summer break. Jan finished a beautiful multi-colored shawl. Donna finished a “Farm Yard Friends” afghan, round placemat, waffle stitch placemat, kaleidoscope shawl and bed jacket. I am sure we will have more to share next month.

We will be working with Operation Christmas Child here at Robson Ranch as well as a church in Eloy. We craft for a cause; there is no greater joy than to help others in need.

Come join us on Thursdays at Creative Arts Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon and make some new friends while creating joy for others. We also work on personal items as well.

Have any questions please contact me at dianaoleson1@gmail.com or call 541-671-0634.

Happy crafting!