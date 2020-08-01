Needle Crafters Keep Busy During Pandemic

Diana Oleson

Hope everyone had a safe and happy Fourth of July!

I sock-ceeded to make two pairs of socks and had fun making them. I could never find a pair of socks that would fit really well, so making my socks just made sense.

Found a great pattern for an afghan where all the squares are knitted together as you go along, so all you have to do when it is done is work the small ends in. This has been great for all those small pieces of yarn. Any of you who are going to throw away those little pieces of yarn or small balls of yarn the Needle Crafters would love them for our veteran’s afghans!

My helpful hint for August is: before starting a knit or crochet project, be sure to re-wind your yarn. I have found knotted yarn, which if worked into your project, not only does not look good, but also weakens your project’s structure. It’s best to find it before you get started.

Happy crafting! I am off to see what new technique I can learn!

Needle Crafters meet on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon (summer hours 10 a.m. to noon) in the Creative Arts Center. For more information, contact Diana Oleson at 541-671-0634 or Dianaoleson1@gmail.com.