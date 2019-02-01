Needle Crafters charity raffle

Diana Oleson

Hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

The Needle Crafters will be holding a raffle for a framed counted thread picture, signed by the artist, P. Buckley Moss, and stitched by Susan Billing, who will soon be moving to Robson Ranch. Susan won a blue ribbon for this picture and has generously donated it to the Needle Crafters to raise money for our various charities. Thank you so much, Susan. The drawing will be held at the spring craft fair.

The Needle Crafters meet every Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Creative Arts Center. Come join the fun and make new friends. Free lessons for those who want to learn to knit, crochet or counted cross stitch.