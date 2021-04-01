Diana Oleson

Happy Easter!

The answer to last month’s coded message is “Luck of the Irish.”

The Needle Crafters have delivered to the Veterans of Eloy 30 crochet hats and 20 crochet lap robes. Now we start all over again.

A word to all you men who secretly want to learn to knit or crochet, it is ok! Men have been knitting and crocheting in various forms for centuries. Knights made the head coverings that were worn under their helmets, fishermen made and mended fishing nets, and even cowboys made their own garments. There is even a knitting book for men written by a male knitter called Knitting with Balls.

There is no schedule of classes just come to our Thursday gathering at the Creative Arts Center from 9 a.m. to noon, and all classes are free!

We offer classes in knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, and weaving (one of our newer adventures). For the more experienced crochet we have corner 2 corner crochet.

Contact Diana Oleson at 541-671-0634 or by email at [email protected]