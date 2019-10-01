National Dog Day party at the dog park!

Nicole McCracken

On Aug. 26, Robson Ranch residents and their furry friends celebrated National Dog Day with a party at the dog park. We had a raffle for a bag of dog toys and doggie treat goodie bags just for attending. Congratulations to Mary Burlingame who won the dog toys for her pooch! Big shout out to Pinal County Animal Care and Control for joining us and bringing giveaways for the homeowners and their pets. Not to mention, the van full of adoptable friends. We are hopeful that our homeowners learned how they could get involved with volunteering as the shelter is always in need of dog walkers and socializers, along with many other various tasks.