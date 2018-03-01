Meet your Robson Ranch Softball Club players

Phil Savage

The accompanying photos show the majority of members of our club. These three teams play in a league with other teams that, all counted, total eleven teams. Our teams play in this competitive league and are all doing extremely well. These are the majority of our members who play; however we have other members and volunteers who help in a large way by supporting i.e.: scorekeeping, announcers, groundskeepers, etc.

Our teams play on our field Tuesday and Thursday 11:30 and 12:45 through close to the end of March, including playoffs.