Meet Jillian Moon

Nancy Friedman, Co-Educational Director

Since childhood, Jillian has enjoyed drawing and painting. Although her education was heavy in the sciences, leading to a long career as a physical therapist, she always found time to take art classes. The classes, taken on weekends or evenings, included Chinese brush painting, drawing, pottery, photography, watercolor painting, oil painting, and acrylic painting, as well as a two year course in interior design at UCSB. When moving from Santa Barbara to Robson Ranch in 2010, Jillian was thrilled to learn of the Creative Arts Center and immediately joined the Pottery Club, which is where I first met her. However, after a workshop from artist Janet Patton in collage and mixed media, Jillian decided she belonged in the Fine Arts Guild. She became a member of the Fine Arts Guild in 2013 and served terms as president, co-president, and secretary since then. Jillian states she thoroughly enjoys time spent in the calm atmosphere of Studio II, along with the fun, supportive, and helpful members. Influencing Jillian’s style is the Abstract Expressionist art of Mark Rothko, Richard Diebenkorn, Helen Frankenthaler, and Jackson Pollock. When asked how she feels when painting she replied, “Painting relaxes me and is a complete escape from the cares and woes of this world…what Coronavirus?” Jillian also serves as a monitor and teacher for the Fine Arts Guild. You can find many items of her artwork for sale at the Fine Arts Guild’s studio.