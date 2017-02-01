Material Girls sell raffle tickets to benefit Family Advocacy Center

During 2017 the Material Girls will be selling raffle tickets for a quilt. The pattern titled “Jungle Walk for a Cause” will be raffled off in November 2017. Tickets can be purchased from any member in the Creative Arts, Studio 2.

Using the proceeds of these raffles we support the Family Advocacy Center for Children and provide the Eloy Police Department with two quilts for each police car for when they must remove a child from a home. The Material Girls have also supported the Eloy Senior Center for five years by annually providing a quilt or pillowcase to all of the residents. We also make comfort quilts for our own residents who have a serious illness or who have lost a spouse. Please contact either Bea Pressler at 520-858-5379 or Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990 if you know a Robson resident who might need one.

During January many of our members will attend quilt camp in Hereford, AZ. Our February calendar will include a business meeting on Friday, February 10, at 9:30 a.m. as well as several quilting classes. We welcome new members to come out and find out what all we are doing. Dues are $20 per year, and you can visit two times before dues are collected. Monies from our dues, profits from our raffle quilt ticket sales and the craft fairs support the purchase of fabric and supplies we need to fulfill our ongoing commitments to our charities.

Regular sewing days in Studio 2 at the Creative Arts Center are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. If you would like more information about the club or a tour of our studio, contact Ann Arthur at lahedrick@aol.com, phone 540-309-6412 or Mary Syer at mes1972@gmail.com, phone 610-613-6161.