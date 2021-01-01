Material Girls Raffle 2021 Cactus Garden Quilt

Diane Bohmert

The raffle drawing for the 2020 quilt was held outside the Creative Arts Center on Nov. 14. Congratulations to Linda Frey of Canada/Casa Grande who won the 2020 Desert Sky Raffle Quilt. She is a sister-in-law to one of our residents!

Here is a look at our 2021 quilt called Cactus Garden. The raffle quilt is 46 x 54.

Ticket prices are: $1 for one ticket; $5 for six tickets, $10 for 12 tickets; $20 for 25 tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Creative Arts Center Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Fridays 9 a.m. to noon. This beautiful quilt will be raffled off in Nov. 2021.

We will begin planning for a March sale with many new items. The Material Girls thank everyone so much for your ongoing support that allows us to continue supporting our charities as well as our own members here at Robson Ranch.

If you know of a Robson Ranch resident who is suffering from cancer, life threatening illness, or with a spouse who has passed, please contact the Material Girls Charity Quilt Chairman Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990 by text or phone or by email at margehultman@gmail.com. You can also contact one of our committee chairs: Diane Bohmert at 651-434-1902, Karen Karpinski at 815-954-0766, Karen Furu at 520-429-4366, or Bea Pressler at 520-858-5379. We don’t want to miss anyone that is deserving of a quilt.