Material Girls hold “Quilt ‘til you Wilt” marathon

Barbara Chmilar

During what we might call the quiet months of summer and early fall, the Material Girls have a core group that is working tirelessly on comfort quilts but it also seems they can have a lot of fun as well. The day before the fun “quilt ‘til you wilt” night the group got together and cut fabric and made up packets to complete five quilt tops. During the quilt ‘til you wilt evening one top was totally done! These gals deserve a vote of thanks for all that they are doing and have made sure that there are lots of inventory in tops for our charity/comfort quilts. There is a sandwich making party (quilt sandwich) planned for October to turn these tops into the finished product.

These women embody the mission statement of our club: “To promote fellowship among quilters, sewers and machine embroidery crafters and to develop and implement programs and workshops. To inspire, share knowledge and ideas with fellow quilters/sewers while creating and distributing various items to local charities.”

Some of the fun classes and learning techniques are used when making items for the craft fairs, which are sold so we can sustain our charity work. Then there are people who lend their expertise and lead a class like Patty Foley and her Tunics just for fun.

Last year as well as this coming year we are supporting the Family Advocacy Center for Children and providing the Eloy Police Department with two quilts for each police car for when they must remove a child from a home. The Material Girls have also supported the Eloy Senior Center for four years by annually providing a quilt or pillowcase to all of the residents. We also make comfort quilts for our own residents who have a serious illness or who have lost a spouse.

Please contact either Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990, margehultman@gmail.com or Doug Kant at 989-860-0692, dougakant@aol.com if you know a Robson resident who might need one.

The Material Girls welcome all residents who have a love for sewing and/or quilting to join our club. Dues are $20 per year, and you can visit two times before dues are collected. Monies from our dues, profits from our raffle quilt ticket sales and the craft fairs support the purchase of fabrics and supplies we need to fulfill our ongoing commitments to our charities.

If you would like more information about the club, contact Mary Syer at mes1972@gmail.com, phone 610-613-6161 or Barb Chmilar, bchmilar@tru.ca 250-573-2808.