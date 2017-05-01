Marathon Bridge end of season party

Clare and Jim Law hosted the annual End of the Marathon Bridge Season Dinner and Awards on April 2. All players were represented and a great time was had by all! Jim Law gave every couple a written bridge quiz where we all learned we didn’t know a great deal about the history of bridge. The winners were Lloyd and Wendy Brown. Our score tabulator, Dard Price, presented the awards with his usual humorous personal twist! The couple with the highest total score was Lloyd and Wendy Brown; second, Grant and Sherrill Simmons and third, Paul and Dell Hoff. There also were awards for highest individual game, Larry and Julie Kostroski; the lowest total score and the lowest individual game: Dard and Terry Price! A lasagna dinner with salads and dessert was enjoyed by all. There were 15 couples this year. Our season is November 1 to April 1 with each couple playing about three games a month in each other’s homes. If you would like to be part of the Marathon Bridge Group, please contact Dard and Terry Price at 360-961-9275 or 360-961-4277 or email: dardnterry@gmail.com. Please contact them before October 15 as the schedule has to be ready for the November 1 start.