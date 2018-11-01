Look what’s coming to the Coffee Bar at the Ranch House

The Coffee Bar is now providing new drink options and a Juice of the Month (citrus carrot or berry beet). There will also be flavor enhancers for your coffee or tea. These flavor enhancers are made with concentrated flavors and contain no sugars or artificial sweeteners. All of these items are made with natural ingredients and are gluten free, vegan, NOM GMO.

Got a bit of a sweet tooth? Sweet Street Treats are now available for your flavor pleasure! These treats are individually wrapped and contain all-natural ingredients. Just sink your teeth into a Peruvian chocolate manifesto brownie or let your mouth melt with flavor from the chewy marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt manifesto bar (gluten free) or dive into a salted caramel manifesto cookie. Finally, try one of Sandy’s amazing chocolate chunk manifesto cookies which will keep you smiling all day long.

Come and try out our new treats; you won’t be disappointed!