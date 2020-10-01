Ladies Social Club Presents Scholarship Awards to Students

Nora Shelton

The Ladies Social Club recently awarded college book scholarships to three deserving seniors from Santa Cruz Valley Union School in Eloy. Each year students receive $500 to use toward the purchase of textbooks/incidentals needed for college in August. Congratulations to these outstanding students: Lily Lea Ethington, Magnolia Ramos-Quezada, and Stephanie Quiñones.

Lily is attending Arizona State University to pursue a degree in biochemistry. Once she finishes her undergraduate degree, she intends to apply to dental school, specializing in orthodontics. Lily has been active in extracurricular activities and school organizations. She was president of the National Honor Society this past year, participated in varsity volleyball, tennis, and volunteered for Feed the Children. She has been a youth leader in her church and will go on a mission for the church after her second year of college. She has shown great leadership skills and was selected to attend the Arizona Girls State seminar where she found an interest in local and state affairs.

Magnolia is attending Central Arizona College to pursue an associates’ degree which is a stepping stone to a bachelor’s degree in an area of interest. Through some hardships, Magnolia learned the value of hard work and determination. Magnolia was active in the National Honor Society and was always willing to plan its events. While attending high school, she earned a certificate in the dental assistant program through CAVIT, logging hours before the regular school day began. Her genuine concern for others and her “Yes, I Can” attitude will be missed at the high school.

Stephanie is attending Pima Community College to become a licensed practical nurse. After earning her associates’ degree, she plans to attend the University of Arizona to further her career in healthcare. She wants to be able to provide hope and dignity to those in need of medical care. Stephanie was new to the community for her senior year, but blossomed from a shy, hesitant new student to a confident young lady over the school year. She worked full-time during the school year, but continued to be active at school. She also earned a certificate in the Pima County Joint Technical Education District Healthcare Foundations Program.

Thank you to Frank Jimenez, high school counselor, and Barbara Crawford, for coordinating this scholarship program.