Ladies Social Club to award three book scholorships to Eloy grads

Barb Crawford

Every year since 2010 the Ladies Social Club has awarded college book scholarships to deserving graduates of Santa Cruz Valley Union High School—over $20,000 has been awarded! This year the Ladies Social Club is excited to give three $500 book scholarships using the proceeds from the community raffle last fall of a $500 gift card to Talking Stick Resort.

The awards will be made at the May luncheon of the Ladies Social Club to be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in the restaurant. Note: This date is a change from the usual Monday lunch date. The Ladies Social Club hopes you will join us in welcoming the 2017 recipients. Reserve a spot by contacting Geri Nagy at gigin10@live.com or 520-836-6249 no later than May 4, 2017. The lunch choices will be hot pasta with meat sauce marinara and garlic toast or chicken Alfredo with garlic toast.

The scholarships will also be announced at the annual awards program at the high school on May 3.

Ever wonder what happens to these students after our awards are made? The Ladies Social Club had a chance to find out just that at the March luncheon! Ashley Flores, one of the recipients in 2013 and now a graduate of Northern Arizona University, took part in a presentation about the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) program in Pinal County. Ashley now serves as Program Coordinator with Pinal County Juvenile Court Services and CASA of Pinal County. She and Pam Burke, who has been with Pinal County Juvenile Court Services as a CASA Coordinator for 19 years, explained the CASA program. CASA volunteers are assigned by the local court system to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes during family crises. They get to know the child, seek feedback from those in their lives and provide recommendations to the court system. CASA is always looking for dedicated volunteers. Three members of the Robson Ranch community currently serve as CASA volunteers.