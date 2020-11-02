Join the Needle Crafters

Diana Oleson

The Needle Crafters is a group of people who love to knit, crochet, cross stitch, needle point, hand embroider, macramé, and now, weave. We love to teach anyone who would like to learn a new craft; we enjoy each other’s company and we learn new things from each other. It is cheaper than therapy!

Come join us and get inspired every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center.

I cannot believe how close Thanksgiving is; time has truly flown by. I have a lot to be thankful for this year. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and stay safe.