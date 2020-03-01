It’s Raining Cats and Dogs

Pam Costner

The Papercrafting ladies have been busy making cat and dog cards for the Humane Society. On Saturday, Feb. 1, Pat Serveiss and Jaine Toth went to the Pinal County Animal Shelter on Eleven Mile Corner Rd., to drop off about 30 handmade thank you cards. The Humane Society will be able to use these cards to send to the adoptive parents of a shelter animal that has found a forever home. If you are looking to adopt a new pet, stop on by. You just might get a handmade thank you.

If you are interested in learning more about the Papercrafting Club, contact Pam Costner at allenpamc2@gmail.com or 206-406-7516. We would love to get some ink on your fingers!