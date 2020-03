Melani Caron, CAAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, General Manager

Recently, we have had a pair of small hand weights go missing, as well as two weight plates. The weight plates were returned, but not the hand weights. The hand weights are used by individuals that cannot hold onto regular dumbbells; we would like to see these returned. All the equipment in the gym belongs in the gym for everyone to use. Please do not take or borrow any equipment from the gym.