Fusing Glass is Fun!

Doris Betuel

The Fused Glass Club is having a lot of fun making everything from garden stakes, totem poles, trays, boxes, and bowls, to more artistic sun catchers and wall art. We have beginners to seasoned glass artists in our club, and we all share the same passion—namely, melting glass!

During the winter, our kiln is hopping 24/7, producing all the items described above. During the summer it is a bit quieter and now there is time to really innovate, create, and imagine the possibilities! Also, it’s never too soon to start making Christmas gifts!

We invite you to come join us in a journey of magical glass creations. Beginner classes are conducted every month, and demand is very high in the winter. Now is the ideal time to get started. If you would like more information, please swing by the studio to see us or contact Doris Betuel at [email protected]