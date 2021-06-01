Friendship Center Hosts Bless the Pets

Pat Sand and Ron Hunt

A favorite of so many, the Blessing of the Pets worship service was Sunday, April 25. Four-legged friends attended, with a large gathering in person and on Zoom.

Pastor Ron Hunt of Friendship Center led a very meaningful service. The readings of the day were 1st Corinthians 15:35-42 and the Risen Jesus Meeting the Disciples on the Road to Emmaus from Luke.

As the gathered assembly celebrated Holy Communion, the four-legged friends participated by receiving an individual blessing near their favorite human. As they received the blessing, they also received a special treat.

Approximately 20 dogs attended. No other types of pets made it this year, but we had the wild animals and birds in attendance in the back. One member appreciated Pastor Ron acknowledging our pets who had crossed, as one member called it, the rainbow bridge.

This was the third annual Bless the Pets service hosted by Friendship Center. It has already become a beloved tradition, and we look forward to next year already.

Friendship Center is an interdenominational Christian church at Robson Ranch. We welcome all people who seek profound Christian understanding and spiritual growth in Christ’s love. We seek to foster deep and abiding friendships with God and one another. We then go out with a commitment of “Loving God, and Loving Everyone, Everywhere.”

We meet together in person and on Zoom. Some of our members and visitors have really come to love the Zoom link, as they can worship with friends from up north, when traveling, or even from home here at Robson. To get the Zoom link, contact Pastor Ron at [email protected], go to FriendshipCenter.net, or drop in some Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Ranch House Laredo Room. We’d love to meet you.