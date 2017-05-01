Fabulous Donation To The First Tee Program

Russ Stocek

After days of collecting, sorting and counting all the golf balls and equipment donated by the residents of Robson Ranch, Russ Stocek filled his garage, then eventually the First Tee of Phoenix van. This year we collected just over 4,000 golf balls down from as high as 10,000 one year. But we collected more golf equipment with 18 sets of clubs and over 130 various woods, irons and putters. There were also 17 golf bags and a record 31 pairs of shoes, some brand new. A special donation was that of about 300 new golf grips and 150 graphite golf shafts. Numerous hats, visors, towels, head covers and clothing as well as three pull carts and a new push cart were donated.

This year was special in that we had dozens and dozens of egg crates with golf balls stored in them. We had boxes and boxes of them. Surely, Hickman Farms would be envious! Most of the other golf balls were in plastic bags or buckets. Everyone seemed to remember that it is important to double bag the balls as in previous years I have had to chase some balls that broke out of the single bags and rolled into the street.

The First Tee of Phoenix’s mission is to positively impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. If you want more information check out their website at www.thefirstteephoenix.org.

Russ Stocek has collected the golf equipment each year so that everyone could empty their garage or golf cabinet of the items that they no longer need. Some of us buy new equipment occasionally (or frequently!) and it is a great time to clean out that cabinet. Russ has done this for the last seven or eight years and will probably do it again next year. So save up those used or even new golf balls, that putter that no longer works or even that driver that has lost some of its distance (it could not be us!). Next spring will be the 2018 collection.

Thank you for your donations to a great cause that will help promote the game that many of us love: golf.