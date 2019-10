Susan Hudson

On Nov. 9, the Painters, Gourd Group, and Pottery Club will be joining together to host an open house andsale at the Creative Arts Center. We will answer questions about our art ,as well as have many items displayed and available for sale. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the perspective studios at the Art Center.

Christmas is just around the corner, and the items available will not be duplicated. We would love to see you there!