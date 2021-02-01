Engaging and Enriching Virtual Programs for Older Adults

Jennifer Brauner

The Center for Senior Enrichment (CSE), under the auspices of Jewish Family and Children’s Service, provides daily Zoom programming for all older adults throughout the valley, exploring music, movement, history, art, and more during the month of February.

New this month is a Latin Fusion dance class on Monday mornings, Feb. 1 and 8 at 11 a.m., with Michelle Dionisio, focusing on dances like the merengue, mambo, salsa, and cha cha. All movements can be modified for varying ability levels.

Continuing in the Latin vein, The Musical Instrument Museum is presenting Fiestas Patronales: Music in Latin America’s Celebrations, on Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 p.m. The talk features Dr. Daniel Piper, curator and ethnomusicologist for the MIM, introducing rich varieties of Latin music in cultural context.

Pianist Nicole Pesce returns with another delightful edition of the Great American Songbook on Thursday, February 4 at 11 a.m., this month featuring classic songs about love. Also on February 4 at 1:30 p.m. is a fascinating virtual tour called Time Travel to Montmarte, with Karen Rudel of Sight Seekers Delight. The following Thursday, February 11, at 11 a.m., we’re welcoming back the Phoenix Art Museum with a new presentation on The Art of the Monument Men, who rescued great works of art during WWII on February 11 at 11 a.m.

The ever-popular Chair Yoga, taught by Zoe Bellinghausen, continues every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and is now preceded each Wednesday by an additional exercise class called Fitness Fun with Zoe at 10 a.m. Make it a double-hitter!

Discover the benefits of drumming on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Body Drumming with Joe Goldberger. Drumming has the ability to enhance your immune system while reducing anxiety and blood pressure. It’s also great fun!

Fridays include a Welcome Shabbat program at 11 a.m., with Rabbi Nitzan Stein Kokin of Congregation Beth El on February 5 and other special guests the following Fridays.

“Our attendance has increased each week since we began in November,” states Jennifer Brauner, CSE director. “We are grateful to our teaching artists and our participants for embracing the new technology to enable us to reach out throughout the Valley to provide meaningful, engaging programs to older adults in the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

Classes and programs are offered Monday through Friday, generally at 11 a.m. and 1 or 2 p.m., and are open to all older adults in the Greater Phoenix area. New offerings are added each month. All are free and available on Zoom.

For a complete list of classes, visit their website at www.jfcsaz.org/cse.

For questions, contact their email at seniorcenter@jfcsaz.org or call Jennifer Brauner at 602-343-0192.

The JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment is partially funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, the Area Agency on Aging and individual donors.