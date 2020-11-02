Dr. Saunders to Speak at AAUW Virtual Meeting

Barbara Stewart

Dr. Bonnie F. Saunders, Interim President of the League of Women Voters of Arizona, will be our speaker at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Southeast Valley Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). The AAUW meets via Zoom, gathering at 4:30 p.m. with the program starting at 5 p.m.

The league provides non-partisan information about elections, the voting process, and issues. Dr. Saunders has been a member of the League of Women Voters for 50 years—29 of them in Connecticut—and has served as president of local and state League of Women Voters in Arizona.

Dr. Saunders has taught college-level history throughout her career and is a published author. She will, as a non-partisan advocate for our democracy, discuss post-election issues and how women can have their voices heard. She enjoys answering questions and looks forward to interacting with the audience.

Since 1881, the AAUW has advanced equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW has a nationwide network of more than 100,000 members and donors, 1,000 branches, and 600 college/university institutional partners. AAUW is one of the world’s largest sources of funding for graduate women. The AAUW invites all who hold an associate or higher degree from an accredited college or university to join.

The Southeast Valley Branch of American Association of University Women invites you to join us on Zoom on Monday, Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. by contacting us via email at AAUW.SEV.AZ@gmail.com.

For further information on this program or membership, go to www.southeastvalley-az.aauw.net.