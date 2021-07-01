Mike Consentino, Vice President

I have, over the last couple of years, watched with envy and awe at some of the projects that people have completed in the Desert Woodcrafters workshop here at Robson Ranch Central Activity Center (CAC).

I am amazed at the talent, imagination, and patience that our members have.

I know that at this stage in my life, most of the people who I give gifts to are family and close friends who are difficult to find something that is tasteful, maybe personal, and one-of-a-kind for. I have found that and more at the Desert Woodcrafters workshop here at the CAC.

I would like to share some of the ideas that have been brought to life.

Some were small unique gifts such as a handcrafted bottle stopper, cheese cutting board, or a keychain with a secret compartment.

Several grandchildren and nieces and nephews have graduated from either high school or college this past year, and to congratulate them on what they accomplished, we created matching pen and pencil sets made from exotic wood, such as zebra wood, or a very colorful acrylic. For some, we created desk sets made of wood and personalized with their names and college/university logos lasered on, as well as a matching pen and pencil set made from the same material as the base.

So if you are looking for that unique, personal, and memorable gift, then stop in at the Desert Woodcrafters woodshop at the CAC. We may have just what you are looking for.