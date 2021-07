Nina Berghausen

Diana Madaras’ bold, colorful paintings capture the beauty of the desert in bloom. Explore the local flora and fauna through the eyes of an artist, including prickly pear blooms, wildflowers, and poppies, from July 1 through 31 at Madaras Gallery, located at 3035 N. Swan Road in Tucson. The gallery is open seven days a week. Call 520-615-3001 or visit www.madaras.com for more information.