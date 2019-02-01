Come play in the clay

The Pottery Club Studio is now open daily as long as there is a monitor. Available hours are posted in the window. We welcome new members and will answer any questions you may have concerning membership and how to discover if pottery is for you. Pottery is a great way to express yourself, create new dishes, kitchenware, flower pots, animals, yard art; you name it, you can do it!

February promises to have some new classes, with March holding a craft fair open to all interested in seeing some of the new pottery being made now. We would love for you to join us, get to know us and share in our enjoyment of the arts!