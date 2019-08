Diana Oleson

Rachel took my learn to knit class and completed six pairs of travel slippers for our charity and then on her own she made a customized afghan for her husband. My knitting or crocheting classes are whenever anyone who wants to learn shows up. Supplies except yarn can be checked out at time of the class. Classes are FREE! No problem if you are left handed.

Come join us on Thursday’s 9-12:00 A.M. at the Creative Arts Center.

Please note that we will not be meeting the month of August.