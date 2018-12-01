Changes coming to the Robson Ranch Views in January

We at Robson Publishing have some exciting news! Beginning with the January 2019 issue, the Views will be sorted into traditional newspaper sections. Each Robson Community starts out small, but our papers reflect how they grow and flourish over time, and it is time for the Views to move on to the established categories of a larger paper. We would like to thank all the homeowners, clubs and communities at Robson Ranch for your wonderful contributions to the paper. Please continue to contribute by sending submissions for publication to editorial@robson.com. If you would like your piece to go into a specific section (Generals, Features, Clubs/ Classes, Sports) please request it; otherwise, we are happy to place it into its appropriate category for you. We hope to see the Views grow into an even larger, better publication with time.