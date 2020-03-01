Cards for the Troops Marathon

Pam Costner

One Sunday in January the Papercrafting ladies gathered at the CAC to make cards that are sent to the Forgotten Soldiers Organization charity. These generic cards are put in care packages that the troops can use to send back to their loved ones. The birthday, anniversary, and thinking of you selection is not the best overseas, so we try to bring a little happiness to those that are so bravely serving our country. We will be sending over 250 cards to be enjoyed by the troops and their recipients. We also supply both the Eloy and Casa Grande Veterans Centers with cards that veterans can take at no cost. The ladies enjoy making cards, and sharing their talent with different charities is a blessing. If you would like to get involved with the Papercrafting Club contact Pam Costner at allenpamc2@gmail.com or 206-406-7516. We can show you how to become creative with paper!