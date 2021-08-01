Jaine Toth

Calling all authors and poets! The Robson Ranch writers’ group, Write On…, is re-forming after a hiatus of several years.

Are you busy at work on a novel, memoir, children’s book, magazine article, poetry, opinion piece for the newspaper, or any other literary project? Have you begun something but find yourself struggling? Or have you not yet begun to write but have the desire to do so? Sometimes it’s difficult to know where to begin or how to proceed. That’s where writers’ workshops can help. They are a safe place, no matter your level of expertise, to share your writing and get constructive feedback.

A planning session to determine our protocol is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fireside Room of the Ranch House.

Regular sessions will begin in September on the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interested? Join us on Aug. 6. If you have questions you want answered prior to that date, contact Jaine Toth at [email protected] (preferred method) or 520-350-3966.