Blood drive set for December 16

Join us and donate blood in the Hermosa III (5750 N. Robson Ranch, Eloy, AZ 85131) on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “RobsonRanch.”

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the drive but appointments take priority, so don’t delay and make yours today!

Come to give blood from Nov. 18 to Dec. 18 and get a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

*Restrictions apply, see amazon.com/gc-legal.

**Terms at rcblood.org/thanks.