Beach Boys concert was a blast

On June 6, over 200 homeowners attended the Beach Boys concert held in the Hermosa Ballroom. The room was decorated with beach balls and flower leis along with homeowners being encouraged to dress in beach wear. This concert is just one of several included in our 2019 Summer Concert Series. We always love getting feedback. Thanks to Mike and Julie Lesica who shared with us that, “The Beach Boys were fantastic last night! Have them back!”

Tickets for the remaining shows are on sale at the sports club each day. Tickets per show are $20pp for homeowner and $25pp for non-homeowners.

Thursday, July 11, 2019: Project Presley: A Tribute to the King!

Thursday, August 22, 2019: Orbison Years: Music of Roy Orbison

Thursday, September 12, 2019: Aretha: Queen of Soul

Tuesday, October 15, 2019: Cary Long: Comedian.